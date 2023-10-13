Hyderabad: Father murders children, later ends life

The bodies of Srikanth (42), a silver shop owner, his daughters Sravanthi (8) and Shravya (7) were found in the bedroom rooms of their house.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:20 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: A man murdered his two children before killing himself at their residence in Bowenpally on Thursday night. Financial problem is suspected to be the reason, police said.

According to the police, Srikanth, is suspected to have first given sleeping pills to his daughters and later taken it for himself.

All three bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination. A case was registered by the Bowenpally police and was investigated.

A police officer said they were investigating the case from all angles and trying to find out if Srikanth had any mental health issues.