Fatal road accident claims two lives in Hyderabad

The victims Nandu (27) and Babulu (25) were going on a bike from Bowenpally to Abid Road when a lorry loaded with plywood hit them at MG road.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:09 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Secunderabad on Thursday.

The victims Nandu (27) and Babulu (25) were going on a bike from Bowenpally to Abid Road when a lorry loaded with plywood hit them at MG road. Both of them sustained injuries and died on the spot.

The police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital. A case is registered.