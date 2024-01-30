Six-year-old girl crushed under school bus in Medak

In a tragic incident, a 6-year-old girl was crushed under the wheels of the school bus she used to go to school at Tarakarama Nagar in Medak on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 08:47 PM

Anushri, daughter of Bikshapathi and Naveena, was a Class 1 student at Master Minds School in Medak town. She had got down from the school bus on Tuesday evening. However, the negligent bus driver ran over her without seeing her. Anushri died on the spot. A case has been registered.