Fire safety notices to 80 buildings

Authorities inspect 3,000 buildings across State in 3 months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 09:50 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The fire department inspected 3,000 buildings across the State in last three months and issued noticed to owners of 80 buildings for failing to comply with fire safety norms. Director General, Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services (TSDR&FS, Y Nagi Reddy said that the major purpose of inspections was to ascertain the functional status of the mandatory fire safety and protection systems. “Any deficiencies noticed in the buildings are communicated to the respective owners to rectify immediately.

The inspections will ensure that all buildings have functional fire protection systems,” he said. ‘Aapada Mitra Volunteers’ As part of measures taken to reduce fire accidents during the summer months, the fire department has introduced ‘Aapada Mitra Volunteers’, an initiative through which local community members are trained as first responders to act during disasters. The volunteers are trained in basic firefighting techniques.

Also Read Adilabad: Education dept draws flak for failing to take action against teacher

In 2024, a total of 2,550 calls were attended by the fire department in the State and it includes medium and major fires. “Serious fires were witnessed in industries, storage go-downs, commercial outlets, scrap yards and residential buildings. The department to upgrade its skills is organising training programs for its personnel at its institute,” said Nagi Reddy. The fire department is also organising mock drills in educational institutions, hospitals, fuel stations, offices and residential apartments to educate public about fire safety and fire fighting.