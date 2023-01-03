Skeeter syndrome cases rise in Hyderabad

Increase of at least 30 per cent to 40 per cent in cases of skeeter syndrome or mosquito allergies among patients in Hyderabad

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 12:20 AM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: A retrospective analysis of nearly 500 patients from all age groups has indicated that there is an increase of at least 30 per cent to 40 per cent in cases of skeeter syndrome or mosquito allergies among patients in Hyderabad.

Skeeter syndrome also known as mosquito allergies occurs when individuals develop an allergy to the polypeptide or protein present in the saliva of mosquitoes. When humans get bit by mosquitos, due to their inherent allergy to the protein, some individuals do develop skeeter syndrome.

The rise of skeeter syndrome cases is due to exposure to more mosquitoes for a longer duration, detected among adults and children alike. Like dengue and malaria, mosquito allergies are seen more in colonies and residential localities that have gardens and there is a lot of scope for water stagnation.

Skeeter syndrome presents initially as a small rash and an itch, with a burning sensation immediately after the mosquito bite. After 3 to 4 hours there is swelling, soreness, and increased itching with hives on the area of the bite. After 6 to 7 hours the rash spreads from that area to the other areas of the body and within a day, the swelling at times causes blisters among children.

“As children keep scratching the area of the rash, it leads to rupture of the blister and later forms dark pigmentation on the skin. These are typically seen more on the exposed areas like legs below knee and hands below the elbow and often around neck or face,” senior allergy specialist Dr Vyakarnam Nageshwar, who runs the National Allergy Helpline in Hyderabad, says.

Due to a lack of awareness, a majority of persons with medical conditions often get confused and suffer rashes and itching in silence. The global gold standard test to diagnose mosquito allergy is by the painless allergen skin test. The results of such a test are made available in 20 minutes.

“Through our national helpline in Telangana, we have been receiving several individuals with similar complaints. Another rare condition is an allergy to houseflies. The allergy to houseflies is causing a rise in Allergic Rhinitis patients,” Dr Vyakarnam explains.

Immunologists and allergy experts do have treatments for both mosquito and housefly allergies through Advanced Allergen Specific Sublingual Immunotherapy. The national toll-free number for allergies (1800-425-0095) has so far screened nearly 9000 patients from Telangana for various kinds of allergies.