SNIST Hyderabad conducts 22nd Graduation Ceremony

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:42 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) conducted its 22nd graduation ceremony here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the event, SNIST director Prof. CV Tomy congratulated the graduating students and SNIST Secretary and Sreenidhi Educational Group Chairman, KT Mahhe presented the graduation message that motivated the students to take on the world with their passionate and innovative professional contribution. Principal T Ch Siva Reddy presented the institute’s annual report, according to a press release.

Meritorious students were facilitated with 28 gold medals during the ceremony. The SNIST achieved 85 per cent of placements for the 2022 batch. More than 220 companies visited the SNIST for placements.

So far, 1,114 UG students were placed in different companies with the highest CTC of Rs 38 lakh per annum and an average CTC of Rs.5.65 lakh per annum, it added.