CM KCR to unveil 125 feet tall statue of Dr BR Amebdkar in April, 2023

The much-awaited 125 feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar will be ready for unveiling by February next year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: The much-awaited 125 feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar will be ready for unveiling by February next year. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will unveil the statue and inaugurate the memorial garden adjacent to it, in April next year, on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Koppula Eeshwar who inspected the ongoing works of the statue at Tank Bund on Monday, stated that the works were being taken up expeditiously and will be completed as per schedule. They stated that the statue would be a landmark for not just Hyderabad, but also Telangana State.

The statue along with the memorial are being built in about 11.5 acres at the Tank Bund. A structure developed as a replica to the Parliament building, is being built at the bottom of the statue where a photo gallery depicting the life and philosophy of Dr Ambedkar, will be established. It will also have a cinema theatre to screen movies and documentaries pertaining to the author of the Constitution of India.

“Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has a lot of respect towards Ambedkar who was responsible for the provisions in Article 3 of the Constitution, made it possible for creation of Telangana State. As promised by him during the Dr Ambedkar birth anniversary in 2016, the statue and the memorial are being developed on a grand scale,” Koppula Eeshwar said.