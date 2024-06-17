| Son Stabbed To Death By Father Over Property Dispute In Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 12:18 PM

Representational Image

Jagtial: A youngster was stabbed to death, allegedly by his father, over a property dispute in Mohanraopet of Korutla rural mandal.

According to villagers, Gangarajan had two sons Rakesh and Rajesh. On Sunday night, both Rakesh and Rajesh entered an argument over the distribution of property.

They attacked each other as the argument turned serious. Gangarajan, who was also present at the spot, attacked Rajesh with a knife. Family members tried to shift the injured Rajesh to Hyderabad for treatment. However, he breathed his last on the way. He was 32.

Knowing about the incident, police visited the spot and began an investigation. Gangarajan was reportedly taken into police custody.