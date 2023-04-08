| Soon To Be Bride Critical After Jumping Off Building In Sangareddy

Soon-to-be bride critical after jumping off building in Sangareddy

The victim, Yamini (23) of Naykoti Basthi of Patancheru Mandal, had got engaged to her cousin 15 days ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:36 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

The victim, Yamini (23) of Naykoti Basthi of Patancheru Mandal, had got engaged to her cousin 15 days ago.

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a woman, who was soon to become a bride, allegedly jumped off a three-storied building as the groom’s family allegedly refused the marriage after the engagement.

The victim, Yamini (23) of Naykoti Basthi of Patancheru Mandal, had got engaged to her cousin 15 days ago. However, an issue over dowry cropped up when the groom’s parents refused to go ahead with the marriage.

Depressed over the developments, Yamini is said to have been depressed and resorted to the extreme step. She sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Her condition is stated to be critical.