South Central Railway all set to handle Sankranti rush

Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to run more additional services of festival specials in January to cater the needs of passengers and making efforts to mobilise resources and operate more festival specials during the peak days of Sankranti festival.

Passengers were requested to note that all festival special trains are fully reserved trains and no passenger should come to the railway station without a confirmed ticket. For the convenience of passengers, adequate reservation counters were being operated at important railway stations. Wearing a proper mask is essential to travel and physical distance has to be ensured at stations and trains.

SCR officials said that those who are Covid-19 positive are not allowed to railway area or boarding a train.

There will be frequent announcements at railway stations to inform the passengers that all these trains are fully reserved trains and waitlisted ticket holders should not board the train.

