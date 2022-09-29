South Central Railway to operate 12 special trains for Dasara festival

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:43 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

(File Photo) To clear extra rush during Dasara festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run twelve special trains between various destinations.

The special trains include Secunderabad – Santragachi (07645) on September 30, Santragachi- Secunderabad (07646) on October 1, Secunderabad-Shalimar (07741) on October 2, Shalimar- Secunderabad (07742) on October 3.

Likewise, other special trains running are Nanded-Berhampur (07431) on October 1 and 8, Berhampur-Nanded (07432) on October 2 and 9, Trivandrum-Tatanagar (06192) on October 1 and 8 and Tatanagar-Trivundrum (06191) on October 4 and 11.

The special trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches, it added.