South Central Railway announces weekly special trains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

(File Photo) To clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway will run weekly special trains between Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad, and Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run weekly special trains between Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad, and Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar.

The special trains Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad (08579) will run between October 5 to 26 and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam (08580) will run between October 6 to 27 with stops at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nalgonda in both directions.

The Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar (08585) special train will run from October 4 to 25 and Mahabubnagar-Visakhapatnam (08586) weekly special train will run between October 5 to 26. It will stop enroute at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Shadnagar and Jadcherla stations in both directions.