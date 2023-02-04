Sowmya clinches Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

Sowmya Naidu thrashed Neelam Agarwal 9-3 in the women’s singles final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Sowmya Naidu thrashed Neelam Agarwal 9-3 in the women’s singles final

Hyderabad: Sowmya Naidu thrashed Neelam Agarwal 9-3 in the women’s singles final at the 12th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament held at the LB Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier in the semifinals, Sowmya blanked Sonia 8-0 to set-up a title clash with Neelam, who crushed Aruna 8-2.

Also Read Harshini clinches AITA women’s tennis tournament

Meanwhile in the men’s 30 years category semifinals, Vijay Anand defeated Jayesh Solanki 8-4 while Raja got the better of Shiva 8-4 to make it to the summit clash.

Results: 30 Years: Semis: Vijay Anand bt Jayesh Solanki 8-4, Raja bt Shiva 8-4; 40 Years: Sanjay bt Muralidhar 8-6, Bose Kiran bt Kiran Kumar 8-1; 50 Years: S Chandra Shakar Reddy bt Chandrashakar 8-3, Neelkanth bt Riyaz Ul Huq 8-1, Murthy bt Dr Ajay B 8-0; Doubles: Dr N Narsimha Reddy/Neelkanth bt Sanjay/Suresh 8-1; Dr N Narsimha Reddy/Neelkanth bt Amit/Srinivas Reddy 8-0; Women: Semifinals: Neelam bt Aruna 8-2, Sowmya bt Sonia 8-0; Final: Sowmya Naidu bt Neelam Agarwal 9-3.