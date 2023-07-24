| Speaker Of Goa Reprimands Social Activists And Media For Commenting On Legislators

Speaker of Goa reprimands social activists and media for commenting on legislators

Goa Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar slammed social activists and a section of media for commenting on legislators and proceedings of the House.

By PTI Published Date - 04:03 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Panaji: Goa legislative assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Monday slammed social activists and a section of media for commenting on legislators and proceedings of the House, citing that it amounted to breach of privilege.

During the ongoing Monsoon session, Tawadkar pointed out that some social activists were holding press conferences and accusing the members of the House of being involved in a “setting”.

He further stated that some sections of the media were carrying these statements of activists.

Commenting on the proceedings of the House and its members, amounts to breach of privilege, the Speaker said, warning activists and media against repeating such acts.