Special care being taken for health of students: Asifabad Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Rahul Raj said that special care was being taken over the health of students studying in the tribal welfare department’s schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and other educational institutions run by the government. He along with MLA Koneru Konappa and Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi conducted a review meeting with authorities concerned here on Friday.

Rahul Raj stated that blood samples of the pupils were being collected and were examined to ascertain if they were diagnosed with a disease. He said that students were being admitted to a hospital if they needed medical attention. He instructed the officials concerned to submit a report by conducting field-visits to State-run schools and hostels.

The Collector further said that 57 types of medical investigations were being carried with the help of Telangana Diagnostic Hub. He stated that 25,000 students were studying in the schools and told the authorities of the medical and health department to conduct medical camps for three days. He asked the officials concerned to ensure better sanitation in toilets, dining halls and kitchens.

The IAS officer stated that students who were diagnosed with fever would be admitted to Niloufer Hospital, Gandhi Medical College of Hyderabad and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad to provide better treatment. He told the authorities concerned to inspect the hostels and ensure the inmates were fed as per menu. He added the menu should be displayed on the notice board.

MLA Konappa said that 10,000 tribal students were studying in Ashram schools managed by the tribal welfare department. He requested the district administration to provide better basic amenities and take steps to make sure that warden discharge duties at the hostels. He advised that lab technicians and health workers be kept available for rendering medical services.

Additional Collectors Rajesham and Chahat Bajpai, District Tribal Welfare Officer Manemma, District Educational Officer P Ashok and many other officials were present.