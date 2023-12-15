Special pujas in Vemulawada shrine temporarily suspended

Arjitha sevas and Anna puja being done in the temple will be suspended from Friday to Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

File photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: Ahead of biennial tribal fair Sammakka-Sarakka jatara, Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, authorities have temporarily suspended all special pujas in the shrine. Arjitha sevas and Anna puja being done in the temple will be suspended from Friday to Monday.

There is a tradition to have a darshan of Lord Shiva in Vemulawada before attending Sammakka-Sarakka jatara. So, there would be heavy rush in the shrine before and during the time of the tribal fair scheduled from February 21, 2024 to February 24, 2024.

To avoid inconvenience to the devotees, temple authorities have decided to suspend special pujas temporarily. The suspension on special pujas will be continued till the end of February.