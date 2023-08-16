Special teams busy with verification of Gruha Lakshmi applications in Warangal

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 05:10 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Warangal: With over 2,17,000 applications submitted for the Gruha Lakshmi housing scheme in erstwhile Warangal district, special teams formed by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), as well as other municipalities and MPDOs in rural areas, are currently engaged in the process of verifying documents and conducting physical inspections to determine eligible applicants.

A total of 2,17,047 applications were received for phase one of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in erstwhile Warangal district. Among these, 52,241 applications were submitted in Mahabubabad district, 42,667 applications in Hanamkonda district, and 42,303 applications in Warangal district. In addition, 33,711 applications were received from Bhupalpally district and 24,245 from Jangaon district.

Mulugu district recorded 21,880 applications. As more than 8,000 applications fall within the jurisdiction of GWMC, special teams comprising 13 Revenue Inspectors (RI) overseen by six Revenue Officers (RO) have been formed for thorough verification, said an official with the GWMC.

Efficient verification is currently underway, with the Director of Municipal Administration overseeing the progress through online review meetings. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme encompasses a total of 7,940 houses allocated to Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts.

In Bhupalpally, the government has approved the construction of 4,150 houses, with 2,650 earmarked for Bhupalpally assembly constituency and the remaining 1,500 for Manthani assembly constituency. Similarly, Mulugu district has been sanctioned 3,790 houses, of which 2,590 are designated for Mulugu assembly constituency and 1,200 for Bhadrachalam assembly constituency.

“Field inspections are slated to conclude by August 20, followed by the final selection of beneficiaries by August 25,” said the 2BHK Nodal Officer for Hanamkonda, D Rajender.

Under the Gruha Lakshmi house scheme, eligible recipients are entitled to financial aid of Rs.3 lakh to facilitate the construction of their houses. This assistance is accessible to individuals who possess their own land, as stipulated by the scheme.