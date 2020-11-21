Special teams to probe missing cases in Nalgonda

As per instructions from Director General of Police (DGP), special police teams were formed in the district to deal with missing cases.

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath on Saturday said special teams have been formed to probe missing cases in the district.

Reviewing missing cases police station-wise at meeting with police officials here, Ranganath said that special focus would be laid on cases related to missing of minor girls and women in the district. There are 75 pending missing cases in different police stations in the district. As per instructions from Director General of Police (DGP), special police teams were formed in the district to deal with missing cases. He instructed the police officials to accord special focus on missing cases of minor girls, women and also cases pending for the long time.

Stating that 17 missing cases were reported in the district as on date this year, he suggested that in-depth investigation be taken up by the police including questioning of relatives and people living in areas from where the persons went missing.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ch Sathish and Circle Inspectors of various police stations attended the review meeting.

