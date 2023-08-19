Specially abled woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Humayunnagar

They told the police that on numerous instances Sai had sexually targeted the woman. The Humayunnagar police booked a case and investigating.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 AM, Sat - 19 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a specially abled woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man at Humayunnagar on Friday night.

According to the police, the man Sai, a resident of Vijaynagar colony went into the house of the victim and forcefully took her into the washroom in the house and sexually assaulted her.

After committing the crime, Sai escaped after latching the door from outside. As the woman is physically challenged,she could not raise voice for help.

Her family members had gone to a hospital to visit a relative admitted there when the incident took place. The family members later rescued the woman.

They told the police that on numerous instances Sai had sexually targeted the woman. The Humayunnagar police booked a case and investigating.