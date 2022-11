Speeding SUV knocks down 60-year-old man in Sangareddy

A 60-year-old man died after a speeding SUV hit him while he was crossing the busy NH-65 at Pothireddypally junction

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

(Representational Image)

Sangareddy: A 60-year-old man died after a speeding SUV hit him while he was crossing the busy NH-65 at Pothireddypally junction in Sangareddy town on Friday.

Fakir Yousuf of Pothireddypally was crossing the road when the SUV, proceeding towards Hyderabad from Zaheerabad, knocked him down. He died on the spot. A case was registered by Sangareddy Rural Police.