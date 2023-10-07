Springer Nature team visits UoH

As part of the research summit, nine women scientists from UoH made poster presentations on the theme - ‘Her Research – Our Future.’

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday hosted the Springer Nature team on its campus to share insights on the role of e-books in academic learning and research around – Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS).

Expressing his happiness on the Springer Nature India research tour visiting the UoH campus, Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao said in addition to being recognised as a top-ranking institution by QS and NIRF, the varsity was ranked at number one in the Nature Index Rankings 2023. “This knowledge-sharing partnership will motivate our young research scholars to excel in their fields of endeavor,” he said.

Prof. Ashwini Nangia, Dean, School of Chemistry; Prof. P Prakash Babu, School of Life Sciences; Dr. Arvind Susarla, School of Social Sciences and Dr. Jovan Jose, School of Chemistry were part of the knowledge sharing summit at the university. The research scholars interacted with the team from Springer Nature and got insights into the finer aspects of publishing.

