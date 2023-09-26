University of Hyderabad professor selected for JC Bose National Fellowship

Professor M Jayananda worked in European, Japanese and Taiwanese laboratories under prestigious Fellowships as well as an invited professor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: M Jayananda, Senior Professor and Head, Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected for the JC Bose National Fellowship in recognition of his outstanding contributions in solid earth sciences. The Fellowship is scientist specific and selective.

Prof. Jayananda research has significant global impact on the origin of habitable continents, oxygenation of ocean-atmospheric system of early earth, Cenozoic surface dynamics including interplay of climate and tectonics in landscape evolution, topographic built-up along passive continental margin Western Ghats and drainage patterns of rivers.

He worked in European, Japanese and Taiwanese laboratories under prestigious Fellowships as well as an invited professor.

