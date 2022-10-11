SpringML opens new office in Hyderabad’s Financial District

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: SpringML, a machine learning and data analytics services player, has recently opened a new office in Financial District.

“ The abundance of talent in Hyderabad is obvious and I’m excited to see the next phase of growth in India,” said Charles Landry, company Chief Executive Officer.

SpringML has been hiring talent from major universities with a vision to grow more than 2,000 employees over the next few years. SpringML has adapted the hybrid work model.

“Our India team provides us with a strategic advantage given the talent and skills they possess,” said Girish Reddy, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer.

“From our humble beginnings with a group of seven professionals to a leap of 400 employees at our India Development Center (IDC), SpringML’s growth has been phenomenal,” said Amit Deshpande, Sr Vice President and Head of IDC.