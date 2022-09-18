SRR college bags Indi Global excellence award

SRR Government Arts and Science College (Autonomous), Karimnagar, has bagged the reputed Indi Global Excellence Award.

Karimnagar: SRR Government Arts and Science College (Autonomous), Karimnagar, has bagged the reputed Indi Global Excellence Award. College has been selected for the award for securing Autonomous status from the UGC.

Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal presented the award to SRR college principal Dr K Ramakrishna and IQAC coordinator DS Odelu Kumar at Indi Global Education Festival held in Taj Deccan hotel, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Indi Global general secretary Goutham Sudheer, joint director of college education Dr Yadagiri, regional joint director Dr Rajender Singh, academic guidance officer Dr DT Chary, RUSA officer Dr Soundarya and others were also present.