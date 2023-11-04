Stage set for CM KCR’s public meetings in Khammam, Kothagudem

The Chief Minister has so far addressed 30 public meetings ever since he started off from Husnabad on October 15.

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking to the media in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Following the success of the Praja Ashirwada Sabhas in Palair, Sathupalli and Yellandu in the erstwhile Khammam district recently, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to address two more meetings in the district on Sunday. The Chief Minister has so far addressed 30 public meetings ever since he started off from Husnabad on October 15.

The Chief Minister’s public meetings on October 27 in Palair constituency, in Sathupalli and Yellandu constituencies on October 1, held prior to the release of the election notification, filled the BRS cadres of the erstwhile Khammam district with new energy. Now the party ranks were looking towards the Sunday meetings.

Minister and BRS candidate for Khammam seat, Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with MP Nama Nageswara Rao, the party district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and the election in-charge Gundala Krishna were monitoring the arrangements.

The leaders on Saturday visited SR&BGNR College in Khammam where the Praja Ashirwada Sabha would take place and reviewed the arrangements. Speaking to the media Ajay Kumar appealed to the public to turn up in large numbers for the meeting meant for the victory of all the 10 BRS candidates in Khammam and Kothagudem districts.

Congress leaders were making false allegations about removal of a cement platform in the college for the meeting. Rs.1 lakh was already deposited for its reconstruction after the meeting was over, the minister said.

In Kothagudem, constituency in-charge and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and BRS Kothagudem MLA candidate Vanama Venkateswara Rao monitored the arrangements for the Praja Ashirwada Sabha to be held at Prakasam Stadium in Kothagudem on Sunday.Speaking to the media Ravichandra said elaborate arrangements were made for the Chief Minister’s meeting, which assumed importance as it was being held at the district headquarters. About 70,000 public were expected to attend the meeting, he said.

The party’s contesting candidates Rega Kantha Rao, B Haripriya, M Nageswara Rao and Dr. T Venkat Rao would attend the meeting besides Kothagudem MLA Venkateswara Rao. The Chief Minister’s public meeting would create a momentum for the BRS campaign, he added.

