State government gearing up to make power point presentation on Kaleshwaram at Medigadda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: The State Government is gearing up to make a presentation on the Kaleshwaram project at Meddigadda barrage on Friday. To this effect, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu would be visiting the barrage on Friday.

During the visit, the Irrigation Minister would be making a power point presentation on Kaleshwaram project and Pranahita Chevella project. He would also be sharing details on the advantages and disadvantages of constructing the Kaleshwaram project.

The Minister is likely to share all the details, including the Kaleshwaram project cost, new ayacut created, stabilization of ayacut, besides the power supply required for the project.

In addition to these aspects, the Minister would also be reviewing on the issues pertaining to Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages. The Ministers would also visit the three barrages.

Instructions have been issued to the Irrigation department to extend invitations to officials from construction agencies, sub contractors and all those involved in the Kaleshwaram project and ensure they participate in the inspection and review meetings.

The Ministers would be flying to Meddigadda barrage from Hyderabad in a helicopter at 9 am on Friday. However, a senior official said the programme schedule was yet to be finalised.