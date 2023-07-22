Hyderabad: 1,050 raincoats donated to Cyberabad traffic police

Inorbit Mall and Nirmaan.Org gifted 1,050 raincoats to the traffic police personnel of the Cyberabad police

Inorbit Mall, part of K Raheja Corp in association with Nirmaan.Org an NGO commits to road safety in Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Hyderabad: In a gesture that acknowledges the hard work of the traffic police personnel during the heavy rains, the Inorbit Mall and the Nirmaan.Org, gifted 1,050 raincoats to the traffic police personnel of the Cyberabad police on Saturday.

Stephen Raveendra, Commissioner of Police in whose presence the traffic policemen were provided the raincoats, thanked Inorbit Mall, K Raheja Corp and Nirmaan.Org for their gesture. “We appreciate their efforts in protecting our officials who are committed to performing their duties no matter what the weather conditions. Such initiatives ease the process and ensure that the city and traffic keeps moving.”

On the occasion Joint Commissioner of Police, Narayan Naik, and other officers were present.

