Stick no bills on walls: GWMC Commissioner

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Warangal Urban: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that strict action would be taken if any flexis, pamphlets or posters were pasted on the walls in the city.

In a statement she said, “Strict action will be taken against those resort to wall writing and pasting posters at the junctions, bus stations and other areas unauthorised or without permission under Section 161 (3) of the New Municipal Act. We will impose a huge fine on them,” she warned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .