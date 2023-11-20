Stolen material worth Rs 4 lakh recovered in Hyderabad; thief held

The arrested person is Abdul Majeed Khan (25), a car driver from Kalapathar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:31 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: The Task Force (North) team nabbed a chain snatcher involved in eight cases in the city and recovered motorcycles and mobile phones altogether worth Rs.4 lakh.

Police said Majeed Khan, who was earlier involved in 20 cases was arrested and detained under the Preventive Detention Act by the Banjara Hills police in 2019.

However, he did not change his behaviour and after being released from the prison in November this year, continued his criminal activities.

Following a tip-off, he was arrested and the stolen material was recovered.