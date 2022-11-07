Stomach pain drives 25-year-old woman to suicide in Mancherial

Mancherial: A 25-year old woman died, allegedly suicide, as she was unable to bear stomach pain at Sundarshala village in Chennur mandal on Monday.
Chennur Sub-Inspector Chandrashekhar said Akkala Sushmita, a native of Sundarshala, had consumed pesticide as she was depressed over the stomach pain. She was shifted to a hospital in Mancherial and died while undergoing treatment.
She was suffering from the pain for three months and had consulted a doctor but the pain persisted. Sushmita’s father Lingaiah lodged a complaint following which a case was registered.