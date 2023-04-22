Stone pelting against Chandrababu: TDP to complain to the Centre

Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with important leaders of the party and it was decided that the stone pelting and other developments to the notice of the Governor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party has viewed the stone pelting incident against its president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday seriously and has decided to take the issue to the Governor as well as the Centre.

Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday held a teleconference with important leaders of the party and it was decided that the stone pelting and other developments to the notice of the Governor. Already it has sent the details of the incident through e-mail to Raj Bhavan and is not contemplating on lodging a complaint with the Centre, it is said.

TDP state president K. Atchan Naidu alleged that the attack on Chandrababu Naidu was pre-planned by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and I-Pack and wondered why the police failed to act against the culprits. Municipal Administration minister Adimoolapu Suresh had behaved like a rowdy removing his shirt on the road and the ruling party leaders had tried to provoke NSG commanders into opening fire, he stated.

