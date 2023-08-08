Stray dog rescued near Chilkur, undergoing treatment for cancer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:07 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming example of collective effort, a stray dog was rescued from a dire situation near Chilkur, thanks to a citizen’s call to action that prompted the Sahrudaya Foundation to reach out to MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

The rescued canine, suffering from multiple health issues including lesions, ligament tear, and severe malnourishment, was discovered by a concerned citizen who reached out to the Sahrudaya Foundation.

Recognising the need for immediate intervention, the organisation contacted Arvind Kumar, who responded swiftly to the foundation’s request for assistance. He arranged for a vehicle from Sangareddy for the purpose of rescuing the ailing stray dog.

Upon rescue, the stray dog was placed under the care of veterinary professionals. A detailed examination revealed that the dog was afflicted with Transmissible Venereal Tumor (TVT), a malignant cancer in its initial stages. Swift and decisive action was taken, with chemotherapy treatment initiated promptly to combat the disease.

In a tweet, Arvind Kumar said: “We rescued a stray dog in bad state near Chilkur based on @SahrudayF call – multiple lesions, ligament tear & starving. Being treated – Diagnosed with TVT – malignant cancer in initial stage & chemotherapy started. He’s brave & has made v good progress. Hope he recovers (sic).”