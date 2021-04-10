Strictly implement ‘No Mask, No Entry’: VC Sajjanar

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged liquor outlets, function halls, hotels, and restaurants to ensure their staff and customers wore face masks.

Speaking at a co-orindation meeting with representatives of business establishments on the importance of wearing face masks in public places, he stressed the need for everyone to take precautions in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

He urged managements of businesses to strictly implement the ‘No Mask, No Entry’ rule. Sajjanar said wearing masks is one of the most important interventions to prevent Covid-19 infection and reiterated that wearing masks in all public places, workspaces and public means of transport was mandatory across the State.

