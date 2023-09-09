Strive to win 10 Assembly seats in Khammam, Puvvada tells BRS cadres

Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with the local MLA Rega Kantha Rao launched various development works with Rs 35.40 crore at different places in Pinapaka constituency

Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated an Urban Park at Manugur in Kothagudem district on Saturday. 9KM3: Minister P Ajay Kumar greets students at a programme at Burgampad in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has called upon the BRS workers to make sincere efforts to win 10 Assembly seats in Kothagudem and Khammam districts for the BRS’ hat-trick victory in ensuing Assembly elections.

The minister along with the local MLA Rega Kantha Rao launched various development works with Rs 35.40 crore at different places in Pinapaka constituency on Saturday.

He inaugurated Kasturba Gandhi Balika’ Vidyalaya (KGBV) constructed with Rs.2.70 crore in Burgampadu and Rathangutta Urban Park at Manugur. He laid the foundation stone for a new TSRTC bus stand, CC roads, drains and other development works at Manugur.

Addressing a gathering Ajay Kumar lauded Kantha Rao as a hard working MLA with focus on the development of the constituency. It was because of the MLA’s efforts Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned Rs 25 crore SDF funds, he said.

Hitting at Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy the minister said that hugging people and making false allegations against the State government would not yield any result. The Congress party was a sinking ship and its revival was impossible.

The BRS government works for the welfare of poorer sections. The government has given pattas to tribals for 1.51 lakh acres of podu land in Kothagudem district. It was a feat no government in the past has achieved and it shows the government’s concern towards tribals.

The Chief Minister has taken up Sita Rama Lift Irrigation project with Rs 13,000 crore to provide irrigation to lakhs of acres and supply drinking water, Ajay Kumar noted.

Earlier in the day, the minister launched road widening and central lighting works in Khammam and addressed an Athmeeya Sammelanam. He said that developing Khammam was his full time task and has no other business.

Because of the development works executed in Khammam city and surrounding areas the land prices shot up phenomenally. People from other districts and States were showing interest to buy lands in Khammam, Ajay Kumar said.

