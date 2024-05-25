| Student Among Seven Youngsters Held For House Burglaries In Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 May 2024, 06:02 PM

Mancherial: Seven youngsters including a student were arrested on the charges of house burglaries reported in several parts of the district here on Saturday. Gold, silver ornaments, a motorbike, a television set, home theatre and a guitar, all worth Rs 11.72 lakh were recovered from their possession.

Briefing details of the arrests, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu said that Pagidi Kartheek (19) and Gannaram Madhukar (20) from Naspur, Thatikonda Swamy Charan (19) of Mancherial town, Puppala Rahul (19) belonging to Bellampalli, Kurshinga Eshwar, a student of Komatichenu village in Kasipet mandal, Madavi Ramu (22), an auto-rickshaw driver and Vedma Praveen, a daily wage earner, both hailing from Tiryani in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district were apprehended.

The seven were taken into custody while they were planning to sell the booty in Karimnagar by getting together at Swamy Charan, following a tip.

On being interrogated, the seven confessed to committing the crime to lead a lavish lifestyle for quite a long time.

They admitted to stealing gold, silver and home appliances by breaking open locks when owners of the houses were not present at night.

They revealed that they committed house burglaries in Naspur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Hajipur, Ramakrishnapur, Mandamarri between February and April months.