Student drowns in check dam in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Kothagudem: An eighth standard student drowned in a check dam built across a stream at Somulagudem of Paloncha mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased Banoth Eshwar (14) of Veeru Naik thanda in the mandal went for swimming in the check dam along with two other friends. As he could not gauge the depth of water he drowned. His friends informed the locals, who rushed to the spot to rescue him.

But by the time the boy was retrieved from the water he died. He was studying at Social Welfare Residential School at Lakshmidevipalli (S) of Paloncha mandal and came home for holidays.