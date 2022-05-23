Woman killed, 44 injured as tractor trolley overturns in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:20 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Kothagudem: A woman died and 44 others, including many children, injured as a tractor trolley overturned at Mondikatta village in Paloncha mandal in the district on Monday. Around 15 persons suffered bleeding injuries while eight of them were critically injured. The deceased woman Madvi Bhakya (35) along with 44 residents of Mandarakalapadu Ontigudise was travelling in a tractor trolley going to attend a marriage.

It was said that the tractor driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a turn on the road and the vehicle tumbled into a roadside gorge. A Congress leader, Adavalli Krishna, who was attending a rachabanda programme nearby rushed to the spot and informed the police about the incident. He along with the locals shifted some of the injured to Government Hospital at Paloncha in his campaign vehicle. Meanwhile police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured in ambulances and goods carriers to the hospital.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty inquired about the incident and directed District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr. Mukkanteshwar Rao to ensure proper treatment to the injured persons. MLA V Venkateshwar Rao visited the hospital and interacted with the injured. Paloncha Rural SI, Srinivas Rao and MRO Swamy reached the hospital and supervised treatment to the accident victims.