Students and parents explore academic and career pathways at Manthan University Fair

Students attending the fair had an opportunity to interact with several university representatives and get an understanding on the requirements and application process involved.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 04:28 PM

Hyderabad: A University Fair with over 20 universities and colleges in India taking part and offering diverse programmes in Arts & Humanities, Commerce, Engineering, Medicine, and Pure Sciences, was hosted by Manthan School at their campus in Tellapur.

The participating universities included FLAME University (Pune), O.P Jindal University (Delhi NCR), GITAM University (Hyderabad), Mahindra University (Hyderabad), Indian School of Hospitality (Delhi, NCR), Vellore Institute of Technology (AP), Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (Hyderabad), Vidyashilp University (Bengaluru), Thapar School of Liberal Arts and Sciences (Punjab), Culinary Guru Institute of Hotel Management (Hyderabad) and Bennett University (Noida).

