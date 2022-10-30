Students heading abroad should plan right, says expert

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:41 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Faizul Hassan, assistant vice-president, Y-Axis, addressing a seminar at JBREC in Moinabad.

Hyderabad: While studying abroad provides a competitive edge to the pursuant, the process of getting an admission in a foreign university was equally competitive and hence a clinical approach besides expert guidance was a must for students, said Faizul Hassan Assistant Vice President (Test-Prep) Y-Axis.

Delivering a seminar on ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ organised by Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at Joginpally BR Engineering College, Moinabad, here on Friday, Hassan said right planning, preparation and starting early were imperative to succeed in getting admissions to a foreign university.

He advised students to research courses and study options in line with their career goals besides relevant to their current field of study and that shows a clear academic progression. He touched upon each aspect of how a foreign university selection process works and how Y-Axis could help students. Y-Axis provides end-to-end study abroad solutions including foreign university admissions and test-preparation for GRE, IELTS, TOEFL, PTE and study visas.

Vice Principal TVS Murthy said the seminar helped students gain knowledge on study abroad and thanked the Telangana Publications and Y-Axis for organising the event. Professors Narendra and Srinivas were among those present.EOM