Sudha Narayanamurthy donates golden Abhisheka Shankam to TTD

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:23 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Tirupati: Infosys chairman Naryanamurthy and his wife and former TTD Trust Board Member Sudha Narayanamurthy has donated a golden Abhisheka Shankam and ‘kurmam’ (tortoise) weighing 2 kilomgrams to Tirumala temple on Sunday.

The couple handed over the donation to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam.