Sudheer Reddy slams Madhu Yaskhi in LB Nagar election face-off

Hyderabad: BRS LB Nagar candidate Sudheer Reddy took a swipe at his Congress party opponent, Madhu Yaskhi, for contesting in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections from LB Nagar constituency.
Speaking to party workers in Chaitanyapuri on Friday, he questioned how someone unable to secure victory in their own Nizamabad constituency can contest in LB Nagar.
Reddy emphasized that LB Nagar has no place for individuals involved in theft, land grabbing, or cheating the public. He ridiculed Madhu Yaskhi, claiming that he lacks even basic awareness of the constituency, and urged voters to show him the exit door. Expressing confidence, Sudheer Reddy stated that BRS would emerge victorious for the third consecutive term in the Aseembly elections.