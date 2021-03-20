‘Suicide note’ by worker causes tension at Vizag steel plant

After searching for a while, police took him into custody in the plant premises on Saturday morning, it is learnt

Visakhapatnam: A suicide note by a worker in Visakhapatnam steel plant caused tension in the plant on Saturday.

Sornapudi Srinivas, 50, a technician in the wire rod mill of the plant, who went for night shift on Friday went missing after sharing the suicide note which said he was ending his life by jumping into the furnace as he was upset that the plant was being privatised, which saw the entire lot of workers pressing panic button.

After searching for a while, police took him into custody in the plant premises on Saturday morning, it is learnt.

