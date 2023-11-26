Sulakshya Seva Samithi conducts voter awareness campaign in Hanamkonda

SSS NGO's 'Jaago Voter Jaago' Campaign Boosts Voter Turnout at Public Gardens

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hanamkonda: To increase the voting percentage, Sulakshya Seva Samithi (SSS), an NGO, conducted a voting awareness campaign ‘Jaago Voter Jaago’ at Public Gardens, here on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Prof Vanga Gopal Reddy, former Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya and Palamuru universities lamented the low voter turnout in urban areas and metropolitan cities. “I request everyone especially the youth to exercise their right to vote. I also take this opportunity to appreciate the efforts put in by SSS in this regard,” he added.

Noted writer Ampashayya Naveen commended the founder of SSS NGO Santosh Manduva for taking up such activities that awaken the society.

“Many countries across the world such as the USA which is known for oldest democracy have taken more than a century to give voting rights to all sections of people irrespective of any inequalities, whereas young and largest democracies like India have gifted voting rights to all its citizens, people should utilise such valuable opportunity and contribute to the success of democracy,” he said.

“It is the responsibility to vote and choose the right candidate. A right to vote is the foundation for a corrupt-free society. We can elect a clean government only when we come together and elect the right candidate.” said senior cardiologist Dr. Srinivas Ramaka.

Founder of the NGO Santhosh urged each and every citizen to cast their vote and bring the change we wish to see.

Vice-chancellor of Chaitanya Deemed University Prof.Gurrapu Damodar, Retired DFO Kazipeta Purushotham, Kodam Vinay, Mohammad Azam, Siddhartha Namburi, members of walkers and cyclists association, members of the NSS Unit, KITS Warangal, and others were present.