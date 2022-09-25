Surgeons conduct complex neck surgery on a 3-year-old girl in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:57 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Doctors at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Kondapur saved the life of a three-year-old girl suffering from Atlanto-axial instability

Hyderabad: Doctors at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Kondapur saved the life of a three-year-old girl suffering from Atlanto-axial instability, a condition in which the infant’s neck bones were damaged, making it difficult for her to hold the neck properly.

Orthopaedics and spine surgeon, KIMS Kondapur, Dr K Sri Krishna Chaitanya, paediatricians, Dr Ajay Kumar Paruchuri and Dr Parag Dekate led the surgery. According to the doctors, the girl had infection in her neck bones which showed some improvement with antibiotics but the neck pain did not subside.

Also Read Brain mapping technology to help neurosurgery at KIMS

Examinations revealed that the bones near her neck were damaged and the doctors went for a surgery using small screws to fix her bone. “Due to infection, there were not enough bones to attach to the joints. So we thought of removing the bone from her mother’s pelvis and transplanting it onto the girl. We first removed a bone from the pelvis of the mother and implanted intraoperative neural monitoring on the girl and started the surgery. The girl was discharged from the hospital after six days as everything was fine with the X-rays taken after the surgery,” the doctors said.