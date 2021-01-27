Surveillance cameras installed at Annojiguda in Ghatkesar

In the recent past, snatching cases, a house burglary and robbery cases were detected through CCTV footage with stolen material worth several lakhs being recovered, the DCP said

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy inaugurated 50 surveillance cameras under the Community CCTV initiative at Modi Emerald Park, a gated community at Annojiguda in Ghatkesar here on Wednesday.The cost of the project is around Rs 11 lakh.

In the recent past, snatching cases, a house burglary and robbery cases were detected through CCTV footage with stolen material worth several lakhs being recovered, the DCP said, urging the residents to join hands for a safer Rachakonda and appealed to local public representatives to ensure installation of more cameras in the surrounding colonies too.

N.Shyam Prasad Rao, ACP Malkajgiri and other senior police officials were present.

