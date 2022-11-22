Suryapet: Bankers told to play their role in economic growth

Speaking at District Coordination Committee meeting in Suryapet, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav asks bankers to play their role in economic growth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Suryapet: Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav on Tuesday asked bankers to play their role in economic growth on the ground level by grounding loans to beneficiaries as per the target fixed by the State government.

Speaking at District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting here, Lingaiah Yadav reminded that the agriculture sector was allocated a major share in the district annual credit plans by the State government. Rural economy would be strengthened, if agriculture sector and caste based professions would be encouraged, he opined. The bankers should ensure hassle free loans to the farmers.

The State government was committed to avoid the farmers to approach private money lenders to meet the expenditure of the cultivation. He pointed out that the State government had taken up investment support scheme Rythu Bandhu for the purpose. Bankers should accord top priority to extend loans to the farmers on par with industrial sector, he added.

He underlined the need to avoid any delay in disbursing loans to the farmers and beneficiaries of subsidized units of welfare schemes.

Reminding that 70 percent of the people depended on the agriculture in the district, he said that crop loans should be extended to the farmers in the beginning of the crop season. The applications for loans by the youth for setting up of dairy farms under self employment schemes should also be cleared at the earliest, he added.

Lead Bank manager Bapuji, SBI regional manager Krishna Mohan and representatives of different banks were also attended the meeting.