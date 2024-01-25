Suryapet: Eleven dhaba owners booked for selling liquor

The Central Crime Station (CCS) and Suryapet Town police raided 21 dhabas alongside the National Highway No.65 and filed cases on owners of 11 dhabas for selling liquor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 January 2024, 04:46 PM

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police Rahul Hedge, the police conducted the raids on the dhabas in the limits of Suryapet town, rural and Chivvemla police stations limits, during which 11 dhabas were found selling liquor and allowing customers to consume liquor on their premises in violation of rules.

Hedge said the police took up measures to check anti-social activities along the National Highway No.65. Drunk driving was one of the major reasons for road accidents, he said, adding that stringent action would be taken against owners of dhabas and shops if found indulging in illegal sale of liquor.