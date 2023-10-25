Suspended Congress leader lodges police complaint against Revanth Reddy

Vijay Kumar, an Assembly ticket aspirant from Gadwal, was suspended from the party after he rebelled against Revanth Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: Suspended Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee secretary K Vijay Kumar on Wednesday approached Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar and lodged a complaint stating that he was facing a threat to his life from TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and his followers.

Vijay Kumar, an Assembly ticket aspirant from Gadwal, was suspended from the party after he rebelled against Revanth Reddy with allegations that the latter had collected huge sums of money and plots of land from candidates in return for seats to contest in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Vijay Kumar told the police that followers of Revanth Reddy were threatening him and his supporters for protesting against the allotment of tickets to those who para-dropped in to the party. Vijay Kumar had earlier approached the Enforcement Directorate and lodged a complaint against Revanth Reddy demanding a thorough enquiry against him.

In his petition submitted to the Telangana DGP, Vijay Kumar said he was facing a threat from Revanth Reddy as he had exposed the corruption in allotment of tickets to candidates.In a statement later, Vijay Kumar said the DGP had assured to look into the matter and initiate appropriate action.