Suspense continues to prevail over inclusion of 3 MLAs from Mancherial in cabinet

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 23 February 2024, 06:03 PM

Mancherial: Suspense continues to prevail as to who from the three MLAs of the district would get a berth in the cabinet of ministers expected to be expanded soon.

Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao, his counterparts from Chennur and Bellampalli, Dr G Vivek and G Vinod respectively could not find a place in the cabinet formed recently. They were expecting a berth in the group of ministers considering their contributions to the growth of the party in the district and helping it to bounce back in recent Assembly elections.

Premsagar has been a key leader of the party since 2001. He played a vital role in protecting the existence of the party for a decade from 2014. He was instrumental in organising major events of the party in erstwhile Adilabad district during the crisis phase. He infused life into the party by conducting a Dalita Girijana Dandora Sabha, a public meeting in Indervelli mandal centre in 2021.

Under the aegis of Rao, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka organised a walkathon titled ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ in erstwhile Adilabad district from March to April in 2023 covering a distance of 200 kilometers. Sources said that he spent a major chunk of funds to save the party from being vanished and helped it to revive in the composite Adilabad district.

Above all, the legislator enjoys proximity to top leaders of the party in New Delhi. AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge assured that Rao’s contributions would be recognised if the party was voted to power, while addressing a gathering in Mancherial in 2023. He may be tipped with a portfolio for striving hard for the growth of the party in composite Adilabad district.

Meanwhile, industrialists turned politicians Dr Vivek and his elder brother Vinod pinned hopes on a berth in the cabinet considering their family’s long bond with the party. Vinod had served as a minister from 2004 and 2009 when he was elected as a legislator from Chennur. Similarly, Vivek is leaving no stone unturned to secure a portfolio.

Supporters of both Vivek said that the MLA was in the good books of AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge. They reasoned that Vivek joined the party after being assured a key post in the cabinet. The three legislators, however, intensified lobbying to be accommodated in the group of ministers using their networks. They are keeping their fingers crossed they will be elevated soon.