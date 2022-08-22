‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ concludes with patriotic fervour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The fortnight-long celebrations of the diamond jubilee of India’s Independence, observed in a grand way by the State government under the name Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, concluded at LB Stadium on Monday.

Hundreds of people from different parts of the city and the State including students from various schools and colleges thronged the venue waving the tricolour. Many sports personalities also participated in the event.

Organised by the State government, the valedictory function too had a slew of cultural programmes, that enthralled the large audience, right from a music concert by popular singer Shankar Mahadevan, dance performances by various known artistes and even Qawwali by the Warsi Brothers.

Shankar Mahadevan, who started with ‘Ekadantaya Vakratundaya’ sloka thanked the Telangana government for inviting him and dedicated the hit song ‘Haan Yehi Rasta Hai Tera’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Lakshya’ to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“The Chief Minister has made Hyderabad a beautiful place to live and the song is being dedicated to him for taking up that goal,” he said. Mahadevan also entertained the audience with other songs in Telugu and Hindi and also sang the popular devotional song ‘Om Mahaprana Deepam Shivam Shivam’.

The performances were in addition to plays that showcased gratitude towards freedom fighters including Lakshmi Bai, Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh.

The entire stadium standing up to sing the National Anthem after the Chief Minister hoisted the tricolour was visually striking. Family members of the freedom fighters were felicitated on the occasion and thousands of people raised candles and cheered for the country.

With the stadium being packed, many people enjoyed the programme on the LED screens arranged outside the venue.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar mentioned the activities that were taken up in the last fortnight and said that around 60 lakh students participated in various competitions held as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu.